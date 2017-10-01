Turkington Keeps Title Hopes Alive with Brands Race Two Win

Colin Turkington turned in a storming drive from 15th on the grid to win the second race at Brands Hatch, while title rival Ash Sutton fell through the order to 12th by the finish line.

Turkington had struggled in the variable conditions of the first race, but a mostly dry track in the second race coupled with option tyres and zero ballast aboard his BMW allowed him to scythe through the field with relative ease.

Polesitter Aiden Moffat had soaked up pressure from those behind once again for most of the race, but this time a forceful nudge from Turkington at Paddock Hill Bend with only three laps left saw him drop to fifth, and allow the BMW driver to close the gap to title rival Sutton.

Sutton meanwhile went in the opposite direction, the floodgates opening late in the race and capitulating any hope of a reverse grid pole. By mid-point Sutton was already on the back foot, going ultra defensive and blocking a gaggle of midfielders behind, with the likes of Rob Austin, Jack Goff and Mike Epps breaking free just as Turkington snatched the race lead.

Behind the hard charging Turkington were the factory Honda pair of Gordon Shedden and Matt Neal, taking the final podium positions thanks to early pacesetter Mat Jackson following Moffat wide when Turkington stole the lead.

Sixth place was enough for Tom Ingram to seal the Independents’ Title, his and Speedworks Motorsport’s first titles in the championship to date.

Tom Chilton, Goff, Austin and Epps rounded out the Top 10, with Epps lucky enough to be drawn for pole position in the championship decider later this afternoon.

Turkington was also able to seal the bonus point for fastest lap, closing the gap to only six points ahead of the title decider and starting two places ahead of Sutton for the final race.