Turkington ‘Proud, But Gutted’ To Miss Out On Third BTCC Title

Colin Turkington said that he was ‘gutted’ to miss out on a third Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship title, while Team BMW clinched the Manufacturers’ crown.

Turkington set up a title-deciding final race of the season at Brands Hatch GP circuit, but came up short to Team BMR‘s Ashley Sutton after contact on the second lap with a rival left his BMW 1-Series with terminal suspension damage.

Prior to that, Turkington had produced one of the drives of the season to climb from a lowly 15th on the grid to his fourth victory of the year, the Northern Irishman saying that circumstances simply did not fall in his favour when needed during the weekend.

“It’s a great achievement by the whole team to win the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles and everybody should be congratulated for the hard work they’ve put in over the season”, said the double BTCC champion.

“I was proud of my Race Two drive; my best race for a long time, and I felt we had real momentum at that point.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and got hit. It’s never easy to come away second best when you’ve gone so close and I’m gutted, but we can still hold our heads high at the job we’ve done this year.”

A fourth win of the season did aid Team BMW on their way to clinching the Manufacturers’ Championship, despite Rob Collard being forced to withdraw from the meeting in Kent on medical grounds after his Silverstone shunt.

West Surrey Racing Team Principal Dick Bennetts praised his squad, clinching a sixth BTCC title in four seasons with the BMW 125i M-Sport.

“It’s a fantastic result to win the Teams’ Championship for the third time in four years and to give BMW the Manufacturers’ title in their first season back in the BTCC using the new BMW B48 engine.

“Every member of the team can be very proud of what we’ve achieved and we are also extremely thankful to our partners, technical suppliers and sponsors, without whom none of this would have been possible. Colin’s drive in Race Two was incredible and the performances he and Rob have put on across the season have shown their quality again and again. I’m gutted Colin’s title bid ended the way it did, but that’s motorsport.”