Andretti choose Blomqvist to start season

Tom Blomqvist has been chosen ahead of Alexander Sims to start the 2017-18 Formula E season for MS&AD Andretti.

The two drivers had been competing for the second seat at the BMW backed team, with Antonio Felix da Costa having already been confirmed.

Both Blomqvist and Sims had driven in the official pre-season test, with Blomqvist faster by just over a tenth when they went head-to-head on day two.

This proved to be enough to give Blomqvist the drive, with the entry list for the upcoming season published by the FIA today confirming that he would be lining up on the grid in the number 27 car.

Speaking after his test last month the British driver said, “It was my first proper experience in Formula E, of driving the car and testing with other cars on track.

“It was intriguing, many of the guys here have vast experience in Formula E so I had a lot of things to learn but I am happy with the test and learned a lot.”

Blomqvist will replace Robin Frijns, who earlier revealed that he had lost his seat at the BMW backed team due to his links with rival manufacturer Audi.

It remains to be seen whether Sims might sub in for Blomqvist later in the season.

2017-18 Formula E entry list