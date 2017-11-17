Ashkanani doubles up with second pole position in Bahrain

Zaid Ashkanani has made it two-for-two as he claimed pole position for the second race of the 2017/2018 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East season at Bahrain International Circuit.

In the first qualifying session Ashkanani was the only driver to dip in to the two minute, three second bracket, this session saw him improve by one second to take pole position with a time of 2:02.960, just 0.050 seconds ahead of Al Faisal Al Zubair.

As with the first session, Dutch driver Charlie Frijns finished qualifying in third place ahead of a frustrated Tom Oliphant.

“The track was a lot better but I had a lap disallowed which would have put me third,” explained Oliphant. “Sadly a mistake cost me the chance to compete for pole.

“We start from fourth tomorrow, but we can still race from there.” he added.

Swedish duo Christoffer Bergstrom and Magnus Oehman improved on their first qualifying efforts to secure sixth and seventh places behind Fahad Algosabi.

Bahrain’s Isa S. Al Khalifa finished in eighth place with Carsten Tilke and Glynn Geddie rounding out the top ten.

Mark Radcliffe continued to show progression as he finished just outside of the top ten as he topped the Bronze drivers.