Ashkanani secures narrow GT3CCME pole position ahead of Oliphant

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East 2015/2016 champion Zaid Ashkanani has secured pole position for the opening race of the new season at Bahrain International Circuit.

The Kuwait driver was the only one of the seventeen-car field to drop below the 2 minute 4 second barrier with an impressive time of 2:03.990 on his fourth lap of the track.

Hot on the heels of Ashkanani was British driver Tom Oliphant, who missed out on pole position by just 0.077 seconds on his final flying lap.

A gap of just one second covers the top seven competitors with Charlie Frijns leading Al Faisal Al Zubair, Fahad Algosabi, Christopher Bergstrom, and Magnus Oehman sitting in third through to seventh positions.

Glynn Geddie, Isa S. Al Khalifa and Saul Hack round out the top ten times.

British driver Mark Radcliffe was the second fastest bronze class driver as he secured twelfth place overall.

Second qualifying gets under way at 15:20 local time before the first race of the season this evening at 19:20 local time.