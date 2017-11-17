Aussie supercar star Rullo to test with Power Maxed Racing

Australian V8 Supercars racer Alex Rullo will get his first taste of British Touring Car Championship machinery next week, testing one of the Power Maxed Racing’s Vauxhall Astras at Brands Hatch on Thursday.

The 17-year-old is considering a move to the BTCC for the 2018 season, after being dropped by supercars team Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport at the start of the month.

“It’s a long way to travel for one day, so naturally I wanted to test with a developing top team,” he said.

“I have thought long and hard about my options for 2018. The BTCC is an incredible series and could be the way to go for us in 2018, so when we contacted Adam Weaver [PMR team principal] and then he subsequently offered me the opportunity, naturally I jumped at it.”

Rullo made his car racing debut in 2014, competing in the Australian Formula Vee 1600 and Swift Racing series. He moved to the V8 Touring Car Series for the 2015 season and took a victory in his second race of the year. He finished second overall.

“I am really looking forward to meeting with Alex and his family at the test, along with his manager, and to of course see how he gets on in his first outing in a BTCC car,” said Weaver.

“As people will know, we are gaining a good reputation for bringing young talent to the championship, securing the Jack Sears trophy twice in three years.”

Power Maxed Racing has tested a number of drivers since the end of the season, including GT Racer Martin Plowman.