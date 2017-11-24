BTCC a “real contender” for Aussie Supercars racer Rullo

Australian Supercars racer Alex Rullo considering a move to the British Touring Car Championship after his first taste of BTCC machinery.

The 17-year-old spent a day running in Power Maxed Racing’s Vauxhall Astra at Brands Hatch as he weighs up his options for the 2018 season.

“The BTCC is a real contender for me,” Rullo said after the test.

“We need to go home and speak to our sponsors and see if they want to come on this journey with us. I really hope they do.”

Rullo sent 2017 racing with Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport in the supercars championship. The youngest racer to ever compete in the series, Rullo took a best finish of fifteen at the Bathurst 1000 round before being dropped by the team before the penultimate round of the championship.

Power Maxed Racing race team manager Martin Broadhurst was impressed with the Australian’s performance.

“He approached the day with a very mature and professional manner, successfully and quickly adapting his driving style to a FWD BTCC car,” he said.

“With the dry running in the afternoon, he was quickly on the pace with very consistent lap times and great feedback for his experience. He did a very good job on the day.”

Team principal Adam Weaver said the day led to some “interesting” talks.