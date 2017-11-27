BTCC star Taylor-Smith to switch to sportscar racing

British Touring Car Championship race winner Aron Taylor-Smith will switch to sportscar racing in 2018.

The Northern Irish racer spent six years racing in the BTCC, and has been part of the BMR team since 2014.

In that time, Taylor-Smith has taken four outright victories and 18 podiums.

“I have lived, raced and worked full time at BMR for the last four years and have loved being a part of the wider BMR family but now the time has come for me to move on.

“The BTCC is a brilliant championship. Alan Gow and TOCA do an exceptional job in putting together the series but, now after six seasons, I want to pursue a new chapter in my motorsport career.

“I will certainly miss a lot about the championship. I’ve made friends for life in the BTCC paddock and loved so much of my experience.

“It will be sad to leave but I feel this is the right decision for me.”

Taylor-Smith spent 2017 racing with Triple Eight Racing in the MG 6 GT, with a best finish of ninth at Donington Park. He was also involved in the qualifying incident at Croft, which knocked him unconscious and left him with a fractured leg, though he was able to return for Snetterton after the summer break.

The 28-year-old said he wouldn’t rule out a return to the BTCC but is excited to be exploring different avenues.

“The thought of embarking on a new chapter of my motorsport career in the form of GTs really excites me,” he said.

“I want to travel more and embark on new challenges. I’ve spent my whole life aiming for a career in the BTCC and, for the first time ever, my priorities have shifted. It’s a really exciting time.

“While my plans are not concrete yet, I am currently exploring a few extremely exciting GT opportunities and I can’t wait to see what 2018 brings.”