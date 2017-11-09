Canadian ePrix could move to F1 track

The Montreal ePrix could be moved to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after the city elected a new mayor.

Denis Coderre who signed the three year deal to hold a race in the Canadian city was defeated by Valerie Plante, who stated prior to the election that she would prefer to see the race move to the F1 venue.

This is in part due to the $24 million cost of hosting the race in the city centre, and the disruption the race would cause to local residents.

Plante is not against the race taking place, but believes a move would save the city as much as $10 million.

Commenting on the election of the new mayor a Formula E spokesman said, “Formula E wishes to congratulate Valerie Plante on being elected as the new mayor of Montreal.

“We look forward to meeting the new mayor and her team to discuss all matters relating to the Formula E event.

“We are keen to co-operate closely in order to make the season finale event in Montreal a success and showcase the city at its best.”

Formula E have been hesitant to race on the same layout as Formula 1 due to the difficulties in racing on a longer circuit, and the huge disparity in lap times that would be apparent.

There are understood to be further difficulties with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as they are believed to be starting construction on a new pit complex after June’s Formula 1 race.