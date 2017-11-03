Dekra Complete Purchase of the Lausitzring

Vehicle inspection company Dekra has completed the purchase of the Lausitzring as it plans to use it as an autonomous vehicle test track.

It was announced back in July that the company had bought the track to enlarge the test facilities it already held there.

Over the coming years the company is intending to invest 30 million euros into the track.

When the takeover was announced it was believed the circuit would close to the public following the culmination of the 2017 racing season but it seems that may not be the case.

The grandstands will remain and resurfacing will be carried out. The vast majority of the work is set to be done outside of the oval/road course with minor changes being made to the existing track.

Dekra is willing to rent out the circuit to series’, such as the DTM, that wish to continue participating there.

For DTM and the ADAC GT Masters the ADAC Berlin/Brandenburg has declared its readiness to carry out this event in May/June 2018. In addition, there will be smaller racing events with the help of the ADAC.

Whether the motorcycles of the Superbike World Championship or the pilots of the Red Bull Air Race will return to Lausitzring is still unknown.

The 2018 race calendar is said to be confirmed in January.