Fittipaldi Ends as Fastest Rookie in LMP1 Rookie Test in Bahrain

Pietro Fittipaldi was the quickest of the three rookie drivers participating in the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test at the Bahrain International Circuit last Sunday.

The now-traditional test allows drivers to experience World Endurance Championship machinery for the first time, and the Brazilian earned his chance to test with the Porsche LMP Team thanks to winning the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship earlier in the weekend in Bahrain.

Porsche regular Timo Bernhard had taken to the track earlier in the day before Fittipaldi got onboard, and although his time of 1:42.275s was a little over two seconds off Bernhard’s 1:40.244s, the Brazilian was still faster than the two rookies driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing, Thomas Laurent and Fernando Alonso!

Although Fittipaldi openly admits his desire is to be the next Brazilian to race in Formula 1, he enjoyed his taste of LMP1 machinery, and once he had found his feet in the 919 Hybrid, he was able to push the limits and set some competitive lap times.

“The car is amazing,” said Fittipaldi on Motorsport.com. “A lot of people told me about this car, how the four-wheel drive and the acceleration was going to be amazing, and it definitely was.

“The first run was just to get familiarised with everything, and second and third run I was able to push the limits of the car and I really enjoyed it.“