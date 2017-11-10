Force India Could Continue Team Orders into Final Races – Fernley

The Sahara Force India F1 Team will only let Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon battle on track if the situation suits the team, according to Deputy Team Principal Robert Fernley.

With the team having secured fourth place in the Constructors’ championship following their results in the Mexican Grand Prix two weeks ago, and Perez has wished the team to drop their recent team orders that has prevented him and team-mate Ocon from racing on track.

The team orders were introduced in order to prevent further collisions between Perez and his team-mate, which cost them big points in both the Azerbaijan and Belgian Grand Prix.

However, Fernley says he would not prevent them from racing across the final two races of the season in Brazil and Abu Dhabi if the interests of the team were not under threat, but he said there would still need to be some kind of restriction in place to ensure no more incidents take place that cost the team points and possible podiums.

“If we feel that them racing could hurt our positions or be bad for strategy, then we will not let them fight,” said Fernley to Motorsport.com.

“However, under the right circumstance, we are now ready to consider it.”