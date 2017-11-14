Hugo Chevalier named Porsche France Junior for 2018

Hugo Chevalier has been awarded the Porsche Carrera Cup France Junior title after going up against seven other drivers in a similar shootout to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB hopefuls.

Jérémy Sarhy, Hugo Chevalier, Victor Blugeon, Theo Coicaud, Alexandre Marchois, Jérémie Lesoudier, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, and Evan Pichard-Arnaud all took part in the tests held at the Paul Ricard Circuit, which took part before the final of the 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup France season.

Porsche factory driver Patrick Pilet was on hand to assist with the evaluations that included driving, physical tests, media interviews and technical feedback.

Seventeen-year-old Chevalier was chosen from the eight hopefuls, “The event went really well, with a great atmosphere between the drivers. I learned a lot during road tests and interviews.

“I think my determination made the difference. Every morning, I get up with the goal of becoming a professional driver. I live for that. And it is no coincidence that I chose to participate in this selection … Entering the Porsche industry with the goal of climbing the pyramid set up is an almost unique opportunity.

“I will work even harder to progress. It’s still difficult for me to set goals for 2018, but I would like to win the Rookies’ standings, aim for a podium, then a pole position and try to win a race. It will especially be necessary to be regular throughout the season. “

Chevalier receives 30,000 euros from Porsche France, along with other support from Porsche and Michelin plus technical support from Patrick Pilet.

Hugo Chevalier succeeds Valentin Hasse-Clot, who occupied the Junior position for 2017, winning the Rookie championship with two podiums, and two fastest laps, plus his first victory at Barcelona with the Sébastien Loeb Racing team.