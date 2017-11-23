Hugo de Sadeleer sticks with United Autosports, joins Daytona and Le Mans programs

Hugo de Sadeleer has been retained by United Autosports for a second year in the European Le Mans Series, rejoining the recently-confirmed Will Owen and Filipe Albuquerque at the team next year.

In addition to his ELMS duties, de Sadeleer will also join the team for its assault on the Rolex 24 at Daytona next year, partnering Owen and Williams Martini Racing reserve driver Paul di Resta in one of United Autosports’ LMP2 Ligiers.

The trio will next drive the Ligier JS P217 in the Roar before the 24 – the official test session before the 24-hour race at Daytona.

De Sadeleer and Owen are also in line to participate in the 2018 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as United Autosports seeks to expand its endurance racing activities.

Having won “2017 Rookie of the Year” in the European Le Mans Series awards, de Sadeleer was excited at the prospect of further developing his career under United Autosports’ guidance.

“I’m really excited to be returning to United Autosports for 2018,” said de Sadeleer. “We had an amazing year in 2017, I’ve learnt so much and I’m looking forward to continuing my progression.”

“We are preparing for Daytona – I’ve never raced there and it will be a completely new style of racing but we are going to have a great team there and it will be a good opportunity for me to prove myself amongst some of the best drivers in the world.

“For ELMS, I now know all the tracks so we are going for the win.”

Zak Brown, the chairman of United Autosports, was delighted to welcome back de Sadeleer into the fold, and was optimistic that the Swiss driver could continue his progress in endurance racing.

“Welcoming Hugo back to the team is great as he has shown not only strong pace, but superb race craft in all the races he’s done for us this year.

“He has been a reliable starting driver for our ELMS team, on more than one occasion getting us into the lead of the race. Fingers crossed for some more results like that next year.”