Interlagos holds “special memories” for Nico Hülkenberg

After a troublesome Mexican Grand Prix nearly a fortnight ago, Renault Sport Formula One Team driver Nico Hülkenberg holds a more positive outlook on the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.

The German’s only pole position in the series so far came at the tricky Interlagos circuit in Sāo Paulo in 2010 – his début year.

Hülkenberg referred to his favourable record around the Brazilian circuit – a track that has seen him finish in the points every time he has visited it.

“It’s very special for me and one of my favourite places and races on the calendar. São Paulo is a crazy city and there’s something I really like about it.” the 30-year-old beamed.

“The food, the people, it’s all really engaging and a highly unique experience.”

“I have special memories around Interlagos!”

“My only Formula 1 pole position to date came in my rookie season, which was awesome. I put a perfect lap together at the right time in changing conditions and poled [sic] it by over a second; that’s a real standout moment in my entire racing career.”

“In 2012, I led for a large part of the race and was unlucky not to get a podium. I have a decent record there and I will be pushing to make sure I continue that.”

Not only special due to the pace he’s held around the bumpy and technical track, Hülkenberg payed homage to the history – every active Formula 1 World Champion has clinched at least one title around Interlagos in their career.

“You can feel the history and the emotions that belong to racing and I really like that. It’s a reason why I usually perform quite well there.”

Casting his mind back to the Mexican weekend, Hülkenberg expressed his disappointment at his and team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr.‘s failure to score points on an otherwise “good weekend” for the Enstone team.

Hülkenberg was forced into an early retirement on lap 24 with hybrid problems, marking his third successive retirement. However, undeterred by poor recent fortunes, the German is adamant that Renault have the ability to stop the rut.

“Mexico was a good weekend, sadly without a happy ending!” mused the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans winner.

“We qualified well, and I got a good start in the race to be running in fourth position. Sadly, that wasn’t to last and it was an early bath for me.”

“We missed out on some points, which is always disappointing, but we’ll start over again.”