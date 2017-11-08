Jeff Mosing motivated for full-time comeback after vertebrae-fracturing accident

Jeff Mosing is targeting a competitive comeback to the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge series in 2018 after being forced to sit out some race weekends following a crash in July at Watkins Glen International that saw him fracture his vertebrae.

For 2017 the Texas-based racer was driving the #56 Murillo Racing Porsche Cayman in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge ST class along with the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama.

“I was struggling to just have enough energy and hold the pain off,” Mosing said. “It’s extremely difficult – I’m very passionate about what I do. In the GT3 Cup series there’s so many great teams and people in the series. It’s fierce competition, but at the same time, everyone was reaching out asking how I was doing and saying they were missing me on the grid.”

Racing wasn’t always on the cards for Mosing, with his journey in to professional motor sport starting after a friend couldn’t make it to the Skip Barber Racing School; At the time, Mosing was busy with fatherhood and competing in various club racing.

“Going from club racing to professional racing – the level of technical execution is just truly professional and amazing,” Mosing said. “IMSA does a great job and really does things well. From the broadcasting to the production level – it’s all top notch.”

Despite the injury, Jeff has still been competing in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge ST class with brother Brent, and co-driver Eric Foss.

“Brent has always been a big influence on me and my automotive adventures – everything from restoring cars to working on them,” he said. “Now that my brother and I race together, we see each other and hang out together all the time.”

“The Porsche GT3 Cup car and the Cayman are very different cars. Porsche GT3 Cup was always on my mind. I couldn’t believe there was a series that was spec and all these cars would run against each other. I was attracted to it because it’s about the drivers, not about who can spend the most money to go faster than someone else.”

Before the accident force him out of the one-make Porsche series, Mosing was racing with TOPP Racing, under the watchful eye of owner Todd Opperman.

“Todd is so professional, but he’s also laid back and he makes weekends fun,” Mosing said. “The series is just a complete blast.”

“I finished Conti [Continental Tire Championship] race at VIRiginia International Raceway in August, and I couldn’t wait to watch the GT3 Cup race. I used the IMSA app to keep me updated throughout the race. VIR is one of my favorite tracks and it was hard to sit on the sidelines. Porsche makes everything sealed and legal – the racing is always close. It’s one of the most fun series I’ve ever been involved in.”

“I love jumping around on the podium like an idiot,” he said. “I tried so hard to finish in the top five, but I have to keep reminding myself that these youngsters finishing ahead of me are going to go on to become factory drivers and I feel flattered to even be able to give them some competition.”

“I was concerned about my wife, Yuliya, worrying about me after the crash, but she has been super supportive about my decisions to continue racing,” Mosing said. “She’s always been supportive and that goes a long way in a marriage.

“All of this – my injury and setbacks – just motivates me harder to try to get into a car. I’ll be healthier and stronger than ever!”