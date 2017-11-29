Joel Eriksson Tipped for DTM Seat

BMW are to reveal their 2018 DTM Series line up on 15 December with European Formula 3 runner expected to join the outfit.

The Swede has been part of the Munich manufacturer’s junior programme since 2016, when he won the Euro F3 rookie title.

Since then, he has regularly taken part in DTM ‘taxi’ rides for BMW at race weekends and put in a strong performance at his recent test at the Lausitzring.

Eriksson has been striving for a move into Formula 2 – the ideal progression from F3 – but is short on budget to progress in single-seaters.

Talking to motorsport.com on his prospects of joining the DTM field, Eriksson said: “I really hope we can work something out together.

“I really want to work with them – they are such good guys so it would be really nice to work something out.”

BMW Motorsport boss Jens Marquardt remained tight lipped as to who will feature on his 2018 line up but did reaffirm it shall be revealed at the manufacturer’s Motorsport Season Review in Munich.

Currently it is unknown who from BMW’s current roster of six drivers would make way for Eriksson, though it is believed to be either Tom Blomqvist or Maxime Martin may shift into the manufacturers GTE programme, either in the FIA World Endurance Championship or the IMSA with the new M8 GTE.