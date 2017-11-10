King eyes Formula E as his next step

Jordan King has said he is evaluating a move to Formula E next year.

The current Formula 2 driver has said that he was a fan of the all-electric series, and that it was one of many options he was looking at.

King has had a disappointing year in F2 this year, failing to secure a podium and sitting in 11th place in the driver’s championship.

And despite having tested with the Manor F1 team a few years ago, a move to Formula 1 no longer seems like a possibility.

As such the Brit says he is looking at his options for next year, and it ‘seriously’ looking at a move to Formula E.

“It’s every man for himself on the junior single-seater ladder and now I’m looking at the bigger picture, King said. “I’m seriously looking at Formula E.

“Over the winter I’m making the transition to a professional career. I’m looking at numerous options and Formula E is one of them.

“I like Formula E from a technical point of view, and personally as well.”

Despite having already tested a Formula E car, King does admit that getting a drive will be a tough ask, especially with the number of drivers who are currently out of contract that he is competing with.

“I’ve done a test in a car already, I’ve got that box ticked,” he said. “But it’s a tough driver market and a lot of drivers are now out of contract.”