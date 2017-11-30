Mahindra announce technical partnership with Renesas

Mahindra Racing have formed a technical partnership with semiconductor solutions company Renesas to help with the development of their Formula E programme.

Renesas have experience in electric vehicles and will use their semiconductor technology to help Mahindra with developing their powertrain.

The two companies will also work together on developing road cars.

Managing Director of Mahindra Limited, Dr Pawan Goenka said of the tie-up, “We are delighted to welcome Renesas as a key technical partner of the Mahindra Racing Formula E team as we start the fourth season of racing.

“Formula E is helping to grow Mahindra’s EV technology and expertise, and this new strategic partnership with Renesas will only help to accelerate our learning curve.

“We look forward to working with Renesas and leveraging their automotive semiconductor expertise as we increase our thrust in Formula-E and continue to play a pioneering role in the fast growing Indian EV market.”

Mr Ryuji Omura, Executive Vice President of Renesas said that the deal would help them access the electric vehicle market in India, and that they were ‘honoured’ to be sponsoring the Formula E team.

Omura said, “We are honored to sponsor the Mahindra Racing Formula E Team and look forward to enhancing the performance of Mahindra EVs and the company’s racing team with our advanced semiconductor technologies.”