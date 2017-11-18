Mayor’s office still looking for London ePrix return

Sadiq Khan’s office have said that they are trying to secure a return of the London ePrix.

A spokesman for the mayor told Autosport that they are “keen to see a London ePrix return to the capital”.

A race has not been held in London since it was agreed that Battersea Park was no longer a suitable venue.

Since then no alternatives have been confirmed, although the spokesman for Mr Khan also said that they “remain in discussion with the organisers of Formula E to identify suitable venues in London”.

Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag is eager to see a return for a race in Britain, especially with previous races having been well attended and with a large number of the teams being based in the UK.

He has confirmed in the past that he has been in contact with The Royal Parks regarding holding a race on The Mall.

But he said that he was willing to be patient in order to find the right location for it.

“My time for London is any time,” he told Autosport “We’re going to wait, or we won’t do it. It’s not mandatory.

“We would love to do it but we want to do it in the right place.”

However he also said that London wasn’t the only option, with the series being in discussion with other cities.

“I know we’re talking to a couple – we’re open.” Agag said.

“For now we’re working on London, but the other options are also possible.”