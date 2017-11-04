Organisers drop plans to get rid of Formula E qualifying draw

Formula E organisers have decided to stick with the random draw format for qualifying.

It means that drivers will continue to draw balls at random to decide which of four qualifying groups they will set a time in.

The system has come under criticism as it can often punish drivers who have been drawn in the first group and have to set a time on a green track.

As a result of these criticisms plans had been discussed to decide each qualifying group based on championship order, ensuring that rivals in the championship were kept together whether going out first or last.

However organisers have chosen to stick with the old system, something that former champion Sebastien Buemi was disappointed to hear.

Speaking to Autosport at the official Formula E test last month, Buemi said, “I was hoping for it to go.

“When you go to a track when the lottery plays a big role – we had two tracks, Montreal and Mexico, where it was very bad to qualify in group one – it could destroy your weekend.”

Reigning champion Lucas di Grassi was also critical of the system, saying that he had been punished and rewarded through it.

“I don’t like the system – I was really unfavoured in season one and two in London, and I was favoured in season three,” di Grassi told Autosport.

“You cannot let this stuff [come down] to luck.

“It would be very good to put the drivers in the championship in the same group.”