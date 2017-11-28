Panasonic Jaguar Racing Looking to Improve in Formula E’s Fourth Season

Panasonic Jaguar Racing, together with a new driver pairing of Nelson Piquet Jr. and Mitch Evans, is set to race with a highly-revised car for the the 2017/18 FIA Formula E Championship season.

Due to take to the track next weekend, the drivers will compete over a total of 90 laps over two races, as Asia hosts its first double-header race weekend at the Hong Kong E-Prix.

Jaguar’s new I-TYPE 2 features a brand new powertrain,, along with more than 200 new parts in an attempt to kick of the season in style.

For 2017/18, all Formula E cars have increased power levels of 180kwh that will likely see lap times fall across the board.

James Barclay, Panasonic Jaguar Racing Team Director, commented: “We are very excited to kick off our second season in Formula E and it’s great to be back on the grid in such an iconic city.”

“As we race to innovate, we have taken a great deal of learnings from our first season and the team have worked extremely hard to make sure that we have the most competitive powertrain possible for the season ahead.”

“Alongside the improvements on the Jaguar I-TYPE 2, we welcome Nelson to our new driver line-up – all of which, we hope, will help us to be regularly competing for points.”

New team driver Nelson Piquet Jr. said “Joining Panasonic Jaguar Racing is a great move for me, and it’s been fantastic learning how this new team operates. I’m working closely with everyone to draw on my experience in Formula E and push us to the next level.”

“As the series becomes more competitive, I wanted to join Jaguar to give myself the best chance of success. We won’t know until we are on the grid how much the other teams have progressed and what the true capabilities of the Jaguar I-TYPE 2 are, so I’m looking forward to getting started and giving it my very best.”

Entering his second season with the team, Mitch Evans expects tough competition: “The competition this season will be stronger than ever, but the work that the team have put in will help push us further up the grid.”

“I had a really good first season as a rookie in the championship so I’m very excited for my second season with Panasonic Jaguar Racing. Nelson and I are already working together to grow as a team so bring on Hong Kong.”