Scherer to join Motopark for 2018 European Formula 3 Campaign

German Formula 4 race winner Fabio Scherer has become the first driver to be announced to race in the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship after signing with Motopark.

The Swiss teenager has competed in the German F4 championship for the past two seasons, winning one race in each season, first at the Lausitzring for Jenzer Motorsport in 2016 before winning again at the Sachsenring in 2017 for US Racing.

Scherer says stepping up to the European Formula 3 Championship will be a big challenge, but he acknowledges that it is an important step for his career.

“F3 is going to a big progression in terms of the drivers I will face and needing to learn a new, faster car but I am happy with that,” said Scherer.

“It’s an important step in my career – I have to make next year count and go for the best results I can.”

Team boss Timo Rumpfkeil said Motopark had hoped to take Scherer into their Formula 4 team in 2017 only for him to join US Racing, but he is happy to finally have his man for European Formula 3.

“We have been following Fabio’s career very closely in F4 and he impressed us a lot this season,” said Rumpfkeil. “We tried to get him into our F4 team this year but Fabio chose to go in another direction, which was fine.

“He has a huge amount of potential in motorsport and we’re very pleased that he’s chosen to join Motopark.”