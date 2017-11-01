Techeetah to have manufacturer support next season

Techeetah will become a works outfit from the beginning of next season according to driver and part owner Jean-Eric Vergne.

Techeetah has been run as an independent team up until now, with a customer supply of the Renault powertrain.

However this has meant that they have missed out on the extra mileage given to powertrain manufacturers, who are allowed a further 15 days of private testing.

Vergne has been critical of what this has meant for his team’s chances, describing it as like “going to war with knives when the others have rifles.”

But speaking to Autosport he said that their current disadvantage was due to end next season, as the team will form a partnership with a manufacturer.

“From season five, we’re going to have the support of an OEM,” Vergne said. “Internally we have extremely good people, but we need more organisation.

“The fact we cannot test and cannot work very well together because we are lacking some things, makes it difficult.”

There are a host of potential backers for Techeetah with several new manufacturers entering the sport, including Porsche and Mercedes. However it is believed that the team will partner with DS who look set to split from the Virgin team.