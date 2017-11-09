Tordoff Makes BTCC Return With AMD Test

Sam Tordoff got back behind the wheel of Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship machinery earlier this week as he tested with AMDTuning.com at Snetterton.

Tordoff was a front-runner in the BTCC for a number of years, narrowly missing out on the title last season with West Surrey Racing before switching to British GT this year.

The Yorkshireman completed extensive running in one of the team’s Audi S3’s as the team conducted a two-day development test on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that we want to take steps forwards with our BTCC programme so the opportunity to run a race-winning driver in the car is one we couldn’t turn down,” said AMD team boss Shaun Hollamby.

“Although the conditions were far from ideal, it was interesting to get Sam’s feedback on the car and of course we’d be more than open to the possibility of working with him in 2018 if he decided he wanted to make a return to touring cars.”

Tordoff shared his car with Aaron Mason, who made a one-off BTCC debut with AMD back in 2013, while on day two British Formula 4 racer Sam Smelt sampled BTCC machinery for the first time.

Hollamby added: “In terms of Aaron and Sam Smelt, Aaron wanted to sample an NGTC car and having worked with him before, I value the technical feedback he was able to provide.

“Sam meanwhile is evaluating his options for next year and is a young driver who we feel has a lot of potential if he were to decide to follow the touring car route.”

After running Ollie Jackson and Ant Whorton-Eales in 2017, the team will continue to field a two-car team in the championship next year.