United Autosports gears up for Daytona and ELMS

United Autosports completed its first post-season tests with its new LMP2 Ligier, in preparation for their plans to run a second car in the 2018 editions of the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the European Le Mans Series.

In its debut ELMS season, United Autosports’ #32 car clinched second in the LMP2 standings thanks to the efforts of William Owen, Filipe Albuquerque and Hugo de Sadeleer.

Albuquerque, recently announced as continuing with the team for 2018, was joined by new driver Phil Hanson to assist with the preparation of the brand new chassis.

Hanson will also share the car at Daytona with Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso, and praised a ‘positive’ two days at Le Castellet.

“It’s been another good, productive and positive test,” said Hanson.

“I did a couple of new tyre runs as well as long stints. I did around 400-miles over the two days and my fitness is looking good – which is good to know looking ahead to the 24-hour race at Daytona.

“It was the first time I met Lando, who I’m sharing the car with at Daytona. We spent time together out of the car so that was good as well.

“I’m moving forward with every test and already feel very at home with the United team.”

Albuquerque was full of praise for Hanson, and felt that United Autosports had unlocked some pace over the two days.

“Our aim is always to make the car quicker, and we found some time by making a number of small changes,” said Albuquerque.

“Working with Phil was positive again and I’m enjoying helping him to improve. By putting him in new situations with the Ligier will be of massive benefit.

“It was much cooler over the two days so our times were quicker than the ELMS race weekend here in August.

“What we learned this week will also help with United’s Daytona preparations.”

“Phil and Filipe are gelling very well in advance of racing together in ELMS next season,” added United Autosports managing director Richard Dean.

“Phil’s making good progress and is benefitting from Filipe’s input.”