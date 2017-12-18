2018 DTM Series Calendar Confirmed as Brands Hatch returns

An expanded ten round calendar has been confirmed for the DTM Series, with half of the races taking place outside of Germany.

The season will kick off and conclude at the Hockeheimring. The season opener takes place 4-6 May with the finale on 12-14 October.

Brands Hatch is set to make its return to the DTM after leaving the calendar after the 2013 race – which was won by that year’s champion Mike Rockenfeller. The German touring car series will head to Britain 11-12 August.

DTM has already contested eight races at the Kent track but in those years, the races were held at the short 1.97km Indy layout. For 2018 the DTM will race on the longer GP circuit.

An new addition to the calendar is Misano‘s World Circuit Marco Simoncelli which makes its debut on the DTM stage.

In addition to Hockenheim, three other German circuits feature on the calendar – Lausitzring, Norisring and Nurburgring. The Hungaroring, Zandvoort and the Red Bull Ring also all remain on the calendar.

The Moscow Raceway is the only track on the 2017 calendar which does not feature in 2018.

“Five events in Germany, five abroad – DTM is becoming somewhat more international without neglecting its German roots,” said Gerhard Berger, CEO of DTM’s umbrella organisation ITR. “With England and Italy two important markets of the premium-car manufacturers Audi, BMW and Mercedes make their comeback on the DTM calendar. Furthermore, I’m delighted that DTM keeps on racing at the Lausitzring – even after the circuit was sold. With the new owner DEKRA, our long-term partners, we could make sure that the Eastern-German DTM enthusiasts also will be provided spectacular touring-car racing.”

The 2018 DTM Calendar