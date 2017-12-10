2018 European Formula 3 Season to Begin in Pau

The 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship will begin in the second week of May with a trip to Pau as the full ten-round, thirty-race calendar was confirmed last week.

The street circuit of Pau in south-western France will host the opening races of the year on the weekend of 12-13 May, before the first of seven support events to the DTM Series at the Hungaroring on the first weekend of June.

The Norisring will host round three on 23-24 June, with round four taking place at the Dutch venue of Zandvoort in mid-July, just before their now-traditional support to the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of the month.

The championship will continue to support the FIA World Endurance Championship at Silverstone, following their move to an August date, before returning to DTM support the weekend following at Misano, which replaces Monza as the Italian venue on the calendar.

The Nurburgring will host round eight on the weekend of 8-9 September, with the penultimate round taking place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria two weeks later, before the season concludes on 13-14 October at the Hockenheimring.

2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship Calendar