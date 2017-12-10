Armstrong Steps Up to European Formula 3 with Prema

Ferrari Driver Academy star and 2017 Italian Formula 4 champion Marcus Armstrong will make the jump up to the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2018, continuing his partnership with Prema Powerteam.

The New Zealander was denied a double title by Juri Vips, who beat him to the ADAC Formula 4 championship in Germany, but the seventeen-year-old will now make the jump up the motorsport ladder with Prema, who have an unbeaten run as Teams’ champions since the series was reinvigorated back in 2012.

“I’m thrilled to work with Prema in Formula 3, especially after all the success we enjoyed this year in F4,” said Armstrong. “I know everyone well within Prema and I feel privileged to work alongside such an experienced bunch of guys.

“From my first laps in F3 I really enjoyed the car. After this December I hope to understand it well so we can hit the ground running in 2018.”

Rene Rosin, team manager of Prema Powerteam, is delighted that the partnership with Armstrong can continue into 2018, and after the New Zealander put in impressive performances in Formula 4, he is hopeful that his form can continue into Formula 3.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Marcus again for his Formula 3 debut,” said Rosin. “He really put up a brilliant display in his first full-time season in European single seaters and I can’t wait to see him back on-track in Formula 3.

“He will need to step up to meet the needs of such a challenging series but I’m confident he will be absolutely up for it considering how impressive he was this season and how he kept up with his professional improvement.

“Our Formula 3 line-up is coming together nicely and we are looking forward to the winter with confidence.”