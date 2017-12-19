Aston Martin Racing sign Maxime Martin for FIA WEC Super Season

Former BMW factory driver Maxime Martin has been announced as the new Aston Martin Racing driver for the 2018-2019 FIA World Endurance Championship campaign.

Following his announcement that he was leaving the German marque, there was speculation as to where the 31-year-old would end up for the new season after splitting his duties for BMW between DTM and sportscars.

“We’ve had an eye on Maxime for several years now,” said Paul Howarth, Aston Martin Racing Team Principal. “So we are delighted to welcome him to Aston Martin Racing. He is an exceptionally talented GT driver and he is the perfect addition to our high-calibre driver line-up.”

Martin started his own racing career in the Mini Cooper Challenge where he won the 2005 World Cup. working his way up through the racing ladder saw him compete in various series, including Megane Trophy where he was Vice Champion in 2008 and the Clio Cup France where he was crowned champion that same year.

More recently he moved in to sportscar racing, following in the footsteps of his father – four-time Spa 24 Hours winner, Jean-Michel Martin.

“I’m extremely excited to join Aston Martin Racing for the WEC super-season.” said Maxime Martin. “I have driven other Aston Martin Racing cars in the past and have been in contact with the team for the past few years, but I am quite honoured to take the next step with this great manufacturer.

“It’s a new challenge for me and also a big change, but I feel that this is the right moment to make this move, especially with the race debut of the new Vantage GTE. I have competed at Le Mans three times before, but to come back again next year as an official Aston Martin Racing driver is an amazing feeling. I very much hope we can look forward to a lot of success together”

Martin will get his first taste of the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE in the new year when the rigorous test programme gets underway.