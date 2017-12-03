Bird encouraged by DS Virgin pace as he takes championship lead

Sam Bird says he has been encouraged by the pace he and his DS Virgin Racing team were able to show in the Hong Kong ePrix, and is looking forward to fighting for more podium finishes over the course of the season.

Bird dominated the first race in Hong Kong to take the win, and fought through the field well in the second race to finish fifth after a ten place grid penalty.

And with Daniel Abt excluded after the race for a technical infringement it meant that Bird was now in the lead of the driver’s championship.

Speaking afterwards Bird said he was now focused on battling for more podiums in the races ahead.

“It’s been a very encouraging weekend for DS Virgin Racing and myself,” Bird said.

“It’s been a great couple of rounds for the team. Thank you to everyone for working so hard over the summer break and we’re looking forward to going into round three focused and ready to battle for more podiums.”

Team-mate Alex Lynn had a tougher weekend, and while running in fifth late on in the second race was forced to back off due to his battery level being low.

He ended up finishing in ninth, but said he had something to build on for the next race.

Lynn said, “Sam and I performed well this weekend and congratulations to him for the win.

“We had a good recovery drive yesterday and today we qualified fifth so was disappointing not to finish there, but we move on and look to build on this for Marrakesh.”