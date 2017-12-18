British F3 Champion Ahmed Steps up to European F3 with Hitech GP

Hitech Grand Prix has announced Enaam Ahmed as their first driver for the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship, with the seventeen-year-old looking to build on a record breaking year in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

The British racer took thirteen victories across the twenty-four-race British F3 season in 2017 with Carlin, and won the championship by an incredible 164 points, but now steps up to European Formula 3 series aiming to have a strong rookie campaign with the Silverstone-based Hitech GP outfit.

“I’m super excited to join Hitech for my debut FIA F3 Season, I’ve known Oliver [Oakes, team principal] since I was 10 in Karting so we have a close working relationship already,” said Ahmed. “I feel at home within the team and feel like we could have a strong package going into next year.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my sponsors and investors without whom I simply wouldn’t be able to race next season. They have shown incredible faith in me and I look forward to working with them closely to win many more Championships over the coming years.”

Team Principal Oakes has welcomed the teenager to his team, and admitted he was impressed with his speed when he tested with the team at Spa-Francorchamps last month.

“We are thrilled to have Enaam onboard for 2018,” said Oakes. “He tested for us in Spa back in November and really impressed us with how quickly he got up to speed in the FIA F3 car.

“His season in British F3 has been very impressive.”