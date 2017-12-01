BTCC set for maximum capacity grid in 2018

The British Touring Car Championship is set for a maximum capacity grid in 2018 as the series celebrates its sixtieth anniversary.

Series organiser TOCA has announced it’s allocated all 32 of the TBLs – TOCA BTCC licenses – meaning 32 cars are expected to line up on the grid in Brands Hatch next April.

2018 will be the third consecutive season to start with all 32 grid slots filled.

Teams need a TBL for each car entered. The teams collectively own 30 of the 32 licenses and are able to sell or loan them to one another. At the start of last season, for example, Power Maxed Racing sold its two licenses to BTC Racing.

The other two TBLs are permanently held by TOCA and leased out to teams. These have also been allocated for the 2018 season.

The official entry list for the upcoming championship will be released at the launch event in March but a list of teams granted licenses come be revealed earlier.