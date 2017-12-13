For 2018 the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series will move away from the DTM series and align itself with the ADAC GT Masters, featuring two races, one following the first ADAC GT Masters race on the Saturday and the second getting underway before the second GT Masters race.

The PCCD season will get underway at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben in April, before heading out of the country to the Red Bull Ring in Austria for the first of two non-German rounds. The series will visit the Nurburgring in August, followed by a trip to Zandvoort, Netherlands. Sachsenring and Hockenheim make up the two September rounds, with two additional dates still to be confirmed.

In addition to a change in the schedule, there will be no Porsche Junior in 2018 in the series, with all registered drives aged 23 or under receiving support from Porsche for a maximum of two years, including fitness tests, individualised training programmes, along with mental and media training. There will also be the added bonus of all eligible drivers receiving one set of free tyres per race weekend. Wolf Henzler will be on hand to offer his advice as a driver coach each weekend.

“With the Porsche Carrera Cup Talent Pool, we’ve initiated a broad-based youth development programme.” said Oliver Köppen, project manager of Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.

“We’re particularly pleased to have Wolf Henzler on board as a mentor. Wolf is one of the most successful Porsche drivers. Moreover, at the end of the season, we now have the chance to nominate one of the young drivers for the worldwide selection programme for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

“From this shoot-out, a Porsche Junior will be chosen. This gives young drivers a fantastic opportunity to further their motorsport careers,”

An increase in prize funds means a total of 550,000 Euro are up for grabs for participating teams and drivers in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland – representing a ten percent increase compared to last year.

All rounds can be viewed via live streaming at www.porsche.de/carreracup as well as a variety of other online platforms, and on Facebook under @carreracupgermany.

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland Race calendar*

13-15 April – Oschersleben

08-10 June – Red Bull Ring, Austria

03-05 August – Nürburgring

17-19 August – Zandvoort, Netherlands

07-09 September- Sachsenring

21-23 September – Hockenheimring

* Two more events will be added