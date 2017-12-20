Chilton to switch to Motorbase for 2018 BTCC campaign

Tom Chilton will switch to Motorbase Performance for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

Chilton, who recently secured the World Touring Car Championship Independents’ title, will focus solely on the BTCC next year after running a joint BTCC-WTCC campaign in 2017.

“Motorbase is one of the most professional teams on the grid and I think I’ll fit in well,” he said.

“I’m excited to be back in the Ford Focus. The last time I raced in the Focus I was crowned British Indy Champion in 2010, so it’s great to come back to it.”

Chilton returned to the BTCC last year with Power Maxed Racing after a five-year-absence from the series.

“It’s great to have Tom on board,” said team principal David Bartrum. “He’s an excellent addition to the team with a proven touring car history and has all the right ingredients to help Motorbase Performance challenge for the BTCC crown next season.

“He brings a wealth of experience with him from both British and World touring cars and it’s great to see him back with the Ford brand.

“A lot of his success in the BTCC has been with the Ford badge, he knows the product and knows our team and I think he will fit in well and be on pace straight away.”

The 32-year-old brings sponsor AJ Gallagher with him after the global insurance brokerage and risk management company supported his 2017 WTCC campaign.

Gallagher joins primary sponsor Shredded Wheat, and Motorbase will run under the banner Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher in 2018.

“Our 2018 programme is starting to build up nicely with Tom’s signing and we continue to work hard behind the scenes and put all of our plans in place,” Bartrum said.

“We will have a few surprises in store and look forward to releasing more details in the coming weeks.”