Daruvala to Remain with Carlin for Sophomore Campaign

Jehan Daruvala will remain with Carlin Motorsport for a second season of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship looking to build on his race winning rookie campaign of 2017.

The Indian racer, part of the Sahara Force India Academy, took a solitary victory in his rookie season at the Norisring and also took a pole position at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, and he finished second in the rookie standings behind team-mate Lando Norris.

Daruvala will be eyeing a stronger 2018 season as he looks to build on his performances of the previous year, which concluded with a top ten finish in the Macau Grand Prix despite suffering several off-track moments during practice and qualifying.

“It has been a fantastic year racing with Carlin,” said Daruvala, who joins Devlin DeFrancesco in the line-up. “Everyone in the team is very committed to achieving the best possible results.

“I am happy to be working with them once again and look forward to a successful year.”

Racing Director Trevor Carlin expects Daruvala to secure more race victories in 2018, and he says it is great for the team that the Indian has confirmed his future with Carlin for another season.

“It’s great news that Jehan remains for us in FIA Formula Three next season – he’s been a fantastic addition to the team this year and his results as a rookie have been impressive,” said Carlin.

“He’s already a race winner in the series and no doubt has the ability to add more wins and pole positions to his achievements over the course of 2018.”