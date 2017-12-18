De Vries and Muller to test for Audi

Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler have chosen Nyck de Vries and Nico Muller to drive for them in the Formula E rookie test next month.

The rules of the test dictate that any driver taking part must not hold an e-license, or have competed in a Formula E race.

Swiss driver Muller already drives for Audi in DTM, and Team Principal Allan McNish said that they had been monitoring the career of de Vries for several years.

McNish said, “This mid-season test is a unique opportunity. Nico and Nyck are going to drive our e-tron FE04 for a number of test kilometers which will give them a good initial impression of the car and the things that are special in Formula E.

“Nico already belongs to the Audi family and we’ve been closely watching Nyck’s career in recent years. Both have their roots in single-seater racing and will no doubt manage well.”

De Vries has just completed his first season in Formula 2, finishing seventh overall and getting his first win with Rapax.

Muller meanwhile finished in twelfth in DTM this season, managing two podiums along the way.

Speaking about his upcoming test, Muller said “I’ve been watching Formula E as a fan for quite some time but, unfortunately, only on television,”

“When I visit ABT Sportsline the Formula E race car is often parked alongside my DTM car – that’s when I fancy driving it, so I’m all the more excited about this opportunity.”

The team have also asked reigning Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi to be on hand to offer advice to both of the newcomers during the test.