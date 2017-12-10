DeFrancesco Makes Full-Time Move to Euro F3 with Carlin

Devlin DeFrancesco will continue his allegiance with Carlin Motorsport into 2018 after the Canadian teenager was confirmed as the first driver for their line-up in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship.

The seventeen-year-old, who raced with Carlin full-time in the EuroFormula Open and took a race victory on his way to the Spanish Formula 3 title, raced in the final two rounds of the 2017 European Formula 3 championship in order to gain experience before stepping up full-time in 2018.

“I’m thrilled to be back with Carlin for another year! I’ve raced with them ever since I started my career in single-seaters and they’ve really helped me progress and to reach a really high level,” said DeFrancesco.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next year, in what is the most competitive championship around.”

Racing Director Trevor Carlin is excited to see what DeFrancesco can do in 2018, the third year of association between team and driver after initially participating in the British F4 Championship in 2016, where he took three race victories.

“We are delighted to be able to announce Devlin as our first F3 driver for the 2018 season,” said Carlin, who helped oversee Lando Norris to the title in 2017.

“He has been part of the team for three years now; starting in the Academy before racing in British Formula Four and EuroFormula Open so we’ve really watched him mature and grow into the racer he’s become today.

“He’s already a proven race winner in both those championships and we know that he has the potential to be competitive in FIA Formula Three and is already making some great progress in testing.”