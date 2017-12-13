Dempsey Proton Racing driver Christian Ried awarded top Porsche trophy

Dempsey Proton Racing‘s Christian Ried was awarded the Porsche Cup at the recent Night of Champions as he was honoured as the most successful private Porsche driver for the 2017 season.

While Ried and team-mates Marvin Dienst and Matteo Cairoli missed out on the FIA World Endurance Championship LM GTE Am title to the Aston Martin drivers this year, he did help secure two race wins and a further five podium finishes.

In addition to racing in the FIA WEC, Ried also helped take Proton Competition to third place in the FIA European Le Mans series with Cairloi and Joël Camathias.

Ried received the trophy in Weissach, which was presented by Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG.

“Holding this trophy after a tough season makes me proud and happy,” said Christian Ried. “Many thanks to my team and my teammates for the great support. This award is a great incentive for us all to be even more successful together with Porsche in the 2018 season. “