Hill to continue with Team HARD for 2018 BTCC season

Jake Hill will continue with Team HARD for his third full season in the British Touring Car Championship.

The 23-year-old is aiming to challenge at the front of the field in 2018 and has his eyes on the Independents’ crown.

“Last season we had some great pace but our results didn’t really reflect just how competitive we were,” said Hill, who finished 20th in the 2017 championship.

“So for 2018, I am really excited to be part of Team HARD Brisky Racing again.”

HARD has already spent the winter breaking laying down foundations for a strong 2018 season. The team joined forces with Brisky Racing to field a four car team next year and brought on board the engineering excellence of Geoff Kingston.

“With Geoff on board and seeing the impact he has already made, implementing several fairly major technical changes to the car, I know we will be in a really strong position to regularly challenge at the front,” said Hill.

He is the third racer to be confirmed for HARD’s 2018 campaign, joining rookie Bobby Thompson and two time Clio Cup champion Mike Bushell.

“Bobby, Mike, and I will work well together and push each other along,” Hill said of his new team-mates.

“Being paired with Mike to score team points leaves me confident we will be in the hunt for the Independent Teams’ title.

“I’m also eligible for the Jack Sears Trophy so will do everything I can to challenge for that honour, and of course the Independent Drivers’ championship.”

HARD still has one more driver to announce before the first race of the year, which takes place at the start of April.