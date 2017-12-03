Jaguar delighted with surprise podium

Panasonic Jaguar Racing said they were delighted to secure their first podium in Formula E, despite the ‘surprise’ circumstances that led to it.

Mitch Evans crossed the line in fourth, but was promoted to the top three after Daniel Abt was disqualified for a technical infringement.

It meant that Evans secured the British marque’s first trophy since returning to motorsport, something the New Zealander said he was proud of.

He said, “I am proud to secure Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s first podium in Formula E. It is bittersweet as Daniel (Abt) is a good guy and a mate of mine.

“After a tough year in our first season this is a great reward for the hard work of everyone in the team. Tonight we will celebrate this achievement together and then work hard to repeat it.”

Even without the podium the Hong Kong ePrix showed a huge improvement from Jaguar compared to last season.

Having languished at the back of the field last year the team redesigned and fitted 200 new parts to the I-TYPE 2.

And their hard work seems to have paid off after the car ran comfortably in the top ten, with Evans only a few hundredths off pole for the second race.

Team Director James Barclay said that their performance had gone beyond even what he had expected.

“Well that was a very pleasant surprise! We felt like a podium was on today so I am delighted for Mitch and the whole team.

“This weekend has exceeded our expectations but we won’t let it go to our heads and we still have many areas to improve upon.

“Hopefully this is the first of many podiums ahead and we will raise a glass tonight.”