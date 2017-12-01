Michelin confirmed as tyre supplier until 2021

Michelin will continue as the sole tyre supplier for Formula E until the end of the 2020-21 season after signing a new contract.

The French tyre manufacturer has supplied the rubber for the series since its inaugural season, and say they have already begun development of a new tyre for season five when the next generation of car is introduced.

Michelin were the first brand to sign-up to the concept of Formula E, and series founder Alejandro Agag said he was pleased to continue working with a company that shared his vision.

“I’m so pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Michelin as the first partner to commit to the series,” Agag said.

“Michelin believed in the concept of the championship since before day one, sharing our vision as an innovative platform to test and develop technology for future road vehicles.

“Formula E is about forward-thinking and Michelin has built a tyre specific to our needs, but also relevant to the everyday cars we drive at home.”

He also hinted at a continuation of the deal beyond 2021, saying “I’m looking forward to working closely with Michelin until the end of season seven and beyond.”

Michelin’s Motorsport Director, Pascal Couasnon, said that he wanted Michelin to continue developing innovative concepts for the series in coming years.

He said, “Michelin believed in the FIA Formula E Championship from the beginning and joined this new discipline as a founding partner.

“Michelin is therefore delighted to continue its collaboration with Formula E beyond season five, until 2021.

“Having developed innovations such as the first highly energy efficient 18-inch competition tyres for single-seaters, Michelin will continue its research and technology transfer work during the coming seasons.”

Formula E organisers also announced that they had extended their partnership with BMW as the official vehicle partner, in what they described as a ‘multi-year agreement’.