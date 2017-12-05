Mortara says ‘stupid mistake’ to blame for Hong Kong spin

Edorado Mortara said that his ‘stupid mistake’ was to blame for the spin that ended up costing him victory in the Hong Kong ePrix.

Mortara had led superbly after he inherited the lead when Felix Rosenqvist also spun.

However Mortara then lost the rear of his Venturi with just three laps to go, slipping down to third place – although he was then promoted to second in the final classification following Daniel Abt’s disqualification.

At the time Mortara implied over team radio that a problem with his regeneration had caused the spin, but speaking to Autosport he held his hands up and said that he was responsible.

He said, “I guess that at some point I wanted too much and made a stupid mistake, sometimes you need to admit it.

“I was probably over-confident, I should have gone just for the win. Sometimes tiny mistakes can have big consequences and today it has.

“It’s difficult to find the words, it’s tough to swallow.”

Despite the disappointment in not getting his and Venturi’s first Formula E win, Mortara was encouraged by the pace shown over the weekend.

“We had the pace, we were managing the race from the beginning to the end,” Mortara said.

“I was under-consuming [energy] pretty much the entire race in order to keep the gap with Daniel and I was choosing when to push.

“I don’t want to sound too arrogant, we are facing really tough competitors. But today the whole package was working incredibly well and it was very easy for me to achieve my energy targets.

“I hope in the next race I will pull myself down a little bit more in the last laps like this.”

Mortara is sitting in fourth place in the driver’s championship after Hong Kong, with Venturi now having amassed the same number of points as they did in the entirety of last season.