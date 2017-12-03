Rosenqvist happy to win after mistake

Felix Rosenqvist said he was happy to come away with a win from Hong Kong after his earlier mistake looked like it has cost him a chance of victory.

Rosenqvist started from pole and had a comfortable lead after the safety car start going into turn one.

However he locked his rear tyres and spun his Mahindra Racing car going into the hairpin, causing him to fall well down the order.

He drove superbly afterwards to recover to second place, and was then promoted to first following the disqualification of Daniel Abt.

Speaking afterwards he blamed the spin on struggles he was having with his brake balance, but said he was pleased with the pace the Mahindra car had shown

“We haven’t really had an idea of what our M4 car is like on a street circuit until now, but this weekend really showed that we have the pace to be very competitive.

“For sure, we made a few mistakes, but we also got a lot of things right. I struggled with my brake balance through the weekend, and I feel we could have been even better, but for now, I’m happy to start the season like this.

“The pole position, win and fastest lap shows that we can mount a serious challenge this year, and that we’re ready to work hard and go for both championship titles.”

Team-mate Nick Heidfeld had a disappointing second race as a software issue caused him to stop on track, and although he got going again he was a lap down on the rest of the field.

It was the second issue suffered by Mahindra as Rosenqvist was penalised for a technical infringement in the first race which took away a points finish.

And while Team Principal Dilbagh Gill was happy that the team continued their winning form from last season, he said the team had let themselves down with their errors.

“Although we made a few mistakes and let ourselves down a bit, I’m happy that the team has picked up where we left off last year and that we have been the first team in the short history of Formula E to record a perfect score of pole position, race win and fastest race lap.

“We could have had even better results from the whole weekend, but for now, we’re happy with the race win, the podium, pole, and fastest lap.

“I’m confident that we’ve got a product that’s going to be strong and very competitive for the whole season.”