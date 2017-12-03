Rosenqvist Inherits Race Two Victory in Hong Kong after Abt Exclusion

Felix Rosenqvist has inherited victory in race two of the Hong Kong ePrix after on-track winner Daniel Abt was disqualified for a technical infringement on Sunday.

Abt had appeared to have taken his first Formula E victory in Team Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler’s first race weekend since becoming a factory outfit, but a post-race inspection revealed that the German’s FIA security stickers on his inverters and motors did not correspond with those declared on the car’s technical passport.

Unfortunately for Abt, this was in breach of Formula E’s technical and sporting regulations, and as a result he was excluded from the results, which promotes Rosenqvist to the victory despite the Swede having spun his Mahindra Racing machine on the opening lap.

Edoardo Mortara moves up to second for the Venturi Formula E Team having spun away a certain victory just two laps from the end having comfortably led from the front, while Mitch Evans now claims the final spot on the podium for Panasonic Jaguar Racing, the team’s first top three finish in the championship.

Abt’s punishment also sees the German lose his lead in the championship standings to race one winner Sam Bird, who leaves Hong Kong on thirty-five points, two clear of Jean-Eric Vergne.

Allan McNish, Team Principal of Team Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, felt Abt deserved the victory but was undone by an ‘administrative mistake’, and the parts fitted were all homologated and were not designed to give them an unfair advantage, and as a result the team has says they will consider appealing the decision.

“Daniel drove fantastically on both days and absolutely deserves this victory,” said McNish. “What we are apparently suspected of is a administrative mistake in the car’s passport that didn’t give us any advantage at all.

“We want the opportunity to be able to clarify all details, that’s why we’ve announced the intent to appeal.”