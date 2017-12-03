Rosenqvist takes pole for round two

Felix Rosenqvist got his first points of the season as he stuck his Mahindra Racing car on pole for the second race in Hong Kong.

Rosenqvist was looking to bounce back from a terrible race yesterday when a penalty ensured that he finished outside of the top ten.

And he did so in the best possible way by setting a blistering super pole lap that was just 0.054s faster that Panasonic Jaguar Racing of Mitch Evans.

Evans himself was looking to bounce back from a poor first race, and finally turned the pace he has shown this weekend into a top five finish – although the New Zealander had his super pole lap disallowed for exceeding the maximum power output.

That meant that Venturi debutant Edoado Mortara will make a shock appearance on the front row of the grid.

The Venturi had not looked competitive in pre-season testing, but Mortara hooked it up beautifully to put in a lap just one thousandth of a second ahead of Sam Bird.

Bird will start down in thirteenth though after receiving a grid penalty for his pit lane incident yesterday, meaning that Daniel Abt will start in third.

Abt once again put his world champion team mate Lucas di Grassi in the shade as the reigning champion could only manage twelfth.

That was far better than his rival from last year Sebastien Buemi though, who clipped the barrier on his lap and will start last for today’s race.

Yesterday’s pole sitter Jean-Eric Vergne could only manage seventh, behind Alex Lynn and the MS&AD Andretti of Antonio Felix da Costa.

And Oliver Turvey will start one place further down than yesterday in eighth, with Luca Filippi and Nick Heidfeld rounding off the top ten.