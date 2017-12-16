Shwartzman Makes European Formula 3 Move with Prema Powerteam

Robert Shwartzman will make the step up to the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2018 after the young Russian joined Prema Powerteam, the reigning five-time Teams’ Champions.

The eighteen-year-old, part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, moves up from the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series, where he was a multiple race winner in 2017 and ended the year third in the championship standings behind Sacha Fenestraz and Will Palmer.

“I’m looking forward to the 2018 season with Prema and the Ferrari Driver Academy,” said Shwartzman. “The step to the FIA Formula 3 European Championship will be key for my career and I’m sure that we will be a highly competitive all-around combination.

“In addition, it will be a healthy environment to make further progress so I’m confident that we have all that it takes to perform and keep improving throughout the year.”

Team Principal Rene Rosin, who saw Maximilian Günther and Callum Ilott take multiple race wins in 2017, is delighted that Shwartzman has made the move to European Formula 3 with his team, and he feels he could have a strong rookie campaign for the Italian outfit.

“We are delighted to have Robert with us in 2018,” said Rosin. “He impressed in testing and I think he has the right potential for a successful campaign.

“He is not only skilled, but also, despite his young age, remarkably experienced. He will be an extremely valuable resource for the team in the challenging 2018 season and we are sure that, with the help of the Ferrari Driver Academy, he will have the chance to make further steps forward.”