Techeetah reveal new livery for 2017-18

Techeetah have revealed their new livery for the 2017-18 Formula E season and announced a hotel sponsor.

The Peninsula Hong Kong, the flagship of The Peninsula Hotels group hotel, will appear on the car’s rear wing and nose cone.

The new livery also includes a cheetah design, which has been included to help raise awareness for the plight of wild cheetahs.

It comes after driver Jean-Eric Vergne recently travelled to South Africa where he drove alongside a cheetah, again to help efforts to support the 7,000 cheetahs who are currently under threat.

Speaking about the new livery, and their efforts to help protect cheetahs, Techeetah’s Chief Commericial Officer Keith Smout said, “Jean-Éric recently travelled to South Africa to record the documentary ‘Race for the Planet’.

“It was upon this journey that he brought back his enthusiasm to help this fragile species, of around 7000, to survive the main threats they face such as illegal trade of cubs for pets, loss of prey due to habitat loss and fragmentation exacerbated by climate change.

“At the back of this, we decided to look into what we could do as a team. With the help of the Formula E family, we hope to help raise awareness around the plight of the remaining wild cheetahs.”

The 2017-18 season gets underway this weekend in Hong Kong.