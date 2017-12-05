Ticktum Looking for Title Challenge with Euro F3 Move with Motopark

Daniel Ticktum will make his full-time debut in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2017 he signed on with the team with who he took to victory in the Macau Grand Prix last month, Motopark.

The Red Bull-backed Briton has one previous appearance in the championship, racing with Carlin in the season-closing round of 2016 at the Hockenheimring, but concentrated on racing in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 championship in 2017, and took one victory with series debutants Arden Motorsport.

Ticktum has revealed that he was unable to make a full-time switch to the GP3 Series, where he contested the final three rounds of the season in 2017 with DAMS, due to his simulator duties with Red Bull.

“I can’t do GP3 because I’m needed in simulator support,” said Ticktum on Motorsport.com. “It’s like having a third car at F1 weekends because the simulator is really good now.

“I love the F3 car and Timo was one of those guys who always trusted in me. He’s seen some wonderful drivers, like Valtteri Bottas, and he was ringing me and wanted me.”

Ticktum, who recently added the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award to his résumé, admits he will have extra pressure put on him due to his achievements, but he believes he can put in a challenge for the title in his rookie campaign.

“I’ll have a lot to live up to at Motopark next year,” said Ticktum. “We’ll have to assess the goals once we’ve done some testing.

“I’ll still be a rookie but right now I’d love to be winning. I think it [the title] is winnable.”