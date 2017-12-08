Two-time Clio Cup champion Bushell to make BTCC return

Two time Clio Cup champion Mike Bushell will return to the British Touring Car Championship with Team HARD in 2018.

After two seasons in the Clio Cup with Team Pyro, Bushell will be back behind the wheel of a touring car. He last raced in the BTCC in 2015, when he finished 23rd in the championship with AmD Tuning, but a bad crash at Thruxton set him back for ‘16 and he was forced to take a step back to the support series.

Returning with Team HARD, who have made multiple behind the scene signings so far this winter, Bushell believes the Independents’ crown is possible.

“I am ecstatic to be returning to the BTCC having notched a second UK Renault Clio Cup title,” he said.

“On top of that, I am excited to be making my return with Team HARD and Brisky Racing, as they have been going from strength to strength.

“With the new technical input from Geoff Kingston, coupled with an already proven race-winning car in the Volkswagen CC, I firmly believe that a strong challenge can be made for the Independent Drivers’ title next year.

“However, the partnership extends beyond the on-track potential and into the infrastructure the outfit has at hand to help me forge a long career in the BTCC.”

Bushell is the second driver to have been confirmed by Team HARD so far this year, with rookie Bobby Thompson already announced.

“We now have the ability to fight with the best on the grid, so we’re looking to secure only those that have shown outstanding race craft,” said team principal Tony Gilham.

“Between myself and Richard [Wheeler] we have put a great package in place to bring Mike back to the BTCC at a time when we can mount a strong challenge.”

With the team expanding to a four car outfit in 2018, Bushell and Thompson will be joined by two more, still unannounced, drivers next season.